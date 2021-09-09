Blinken Will Participate in High-Level US-Mexico Trade Talks on Thursday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take part in high-level trade talks between the United States and Mexico that are scheduled to take place in Washington this week, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"On September 9, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in the US-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) as a part of a delegation from the United States," the release said.

The meeting's agenda includes promoting economic and social development in southern Mexico and Central America.

Blinken will join Department of Commerce Secretary Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Tai, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, among others.

Mexico's delegation will be lead by Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, and Undersecretary for Finance and Public Credit Gabriel Yorio.

This bilateral dialogue is the first meeting to take place since 2016.