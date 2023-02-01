Blinken Will Seek to Restore Some Bilateral Mechanisms During China Visit - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will seek to revive some of the bilateral mechanisms that China discontinued in response to the visit of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

Blinken is expected to visit China from February 5-6 to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. The trip will be a follow-up to US President Joe Biden's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November.

"One of the outcomes (of Biden-Xi meeting in Bali) was that both leaders agreed to get their teams together to see if there were some of the bilateral vehicles that could either be restored.

..," Kirby said during a press briefing. "(O)ne of the goals of this trip is to see about getting some of those vehicles restored and/or revitalized."

In August, China suspended negotiations with the United States in a number of areas, including climate change, after Pelosi visited Taiwan. China condemned Pelosi's trip in the strongest terms, saying it was a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of Taiwan.

In November, Biden and Xi agreed on the importance of maintaining communication and deepening "constructive efforts" on global issues. They also agreed to resume formal talks on climate change.