Blinken Will Speak at UNSC Thursday About 'Serious Situation' in Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak at a UN Security Council meeting on the Minsk Agreements on Thursday to address the "serious situation" in Ukraine, Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Overnight, after a series of conversations with the White House, the National Security Council, and the State Department, I asked Secretary Blinken to come speak directly to the UN Security Council on his way to Munich about the serious situation in Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said via Twitter.