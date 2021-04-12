UrduPoint.com
Blinken Will Travel To Brussels April 13-15 - US State Department

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels from April 13-15 for consultations with NATO on shared priorities, and meetings with European partners, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels from April 13-15 for consultations with NATO on shared priorities, and meetings with European partners, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price announced.

"Blinken will travel to Brussels, Belgium April 13-15.

In Brussels, Secretary Blinken will join Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to consult with our NATO Allies and partners on a range of shared priorities. The Secretary will take this opportunity to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals. Separately, Secretary Blinken will hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European counterparts to discuss key priorities and shared challenges," Price said in a statement.

