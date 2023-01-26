UrduPoint.com

Blinken Will Travel To Egypt, Israel, West Bank From January 29-31 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Blinken Will Travel to Egypt, Israel, West Bank From January 29-31 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Egypt, Israel and the West Bank next week to discuss a number of global and regional issues including the Ukraine conflict, the State Department announced on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel, and the West Bank from January 29-31 to consult with partners on a range of global and regional priorities, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Iran, Israeli-Palestinian relations and preserving the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the protection of human rights and democratic values, among other topics," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

