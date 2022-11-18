UrduPoint.com

Blinken Will Travel To Qatar For US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue - State Dept.

Blinken Will Travel to Qatar for US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue - State Dept.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Qatar on November 21-22 to begin the fifth annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, according to a statement by State Department spokesman Ned Price released on Friday

Secretary of State Blinken will "reiterate US appreciation for the long standing partnership between the United States and Qatar and discuss a range of priorities, including global health, humanitarian assistance, international development, labor and human rights, security cooperation, climate change, and trade and investment.

Blinken will also acknowledge important contributions by Qatar to international sports diplomacy during the World Cup, which the country is hosting this year, and he will meet with top Qatari officials including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The Secretary will be cheering on the US Men's National Team in its first game of the World Cup, where it will take on Wales.

