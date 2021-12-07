Blinken, Zelenskyy Call for Peace in Donbas But Demand Ukraine Regains Crimea- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy spoke over the telephone and agreed that the Donbas issue needed to be peacefully resolved and that Crimea return to the control of the Kiev government, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation.

"The two agreed on the need for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in the Donbas and the full restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty over its internationally recognized borders, including Crimea," State Department spokesperson Ned price said in the readout on Monday.