Blinken, Zelenskyy Discuss US, International Security Assistance to Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday discussed American and international security assistance to Kiev, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"Blinken met today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as part of our close and continued coordination with Ukraine following the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva, the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels, and the OSCE Permanent Council meeting in Vienna," Price said. "They discussed U.S. and international security and economic assistance to Ukraine, and the Secretary expressed appreciation for Ukraine's continued calls for a diplomatic solution, stressing the need for Ukrainian unity in the face of the Russian threat."