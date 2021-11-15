Claims made by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko aims to divert attention from Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine are fundamentally wrong, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"We consider this statement incorrect.

This is a wrong interpretation of the situation with the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border... The statement is fundamentally wrong, and we do not agree with it," Peskov told reporters.

On Sunday, the US State Department said that Blinken, in a conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, called the illegal migration crisis in Belarus and Minsk's actions a tool "to distract from Russia's activities on the border with Ukraine."