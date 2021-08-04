US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, also known as Burma, with exiled National Unity Government (NUG) member Zin Mar Aung, the Department of State announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, also known as Burma, with exiled National Unity Government (NUG) member Zin Mar Aung, the Department of State announced on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Burmese (Myanmar) NUG representative Zin Mar Aung today," the State Department said in a readout. "(T)hey discussed efforts to combat rising COVID-19 infections in Burma and to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma.

"

Aung is acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in Myanmar's exiled National Unity Government, which opposes the military government of the country.

She and Sherman also "discussed ongoing efforts to return Burma to a path to democracy, including continued US support for the pro-democracy movement," the readout said.

Also on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, to act to restore democracy in that country.