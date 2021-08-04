UrduPoint.com

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - State Dept

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - State Dept

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, also known as Burma, with exiled National Unity Government (NUG) member Zin Mar Aung, the Department of State announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed humanitarian aid to Myanmar, also known as Burma, with exiled National Unity Government (NUG) member Zin Mar Aung, the Department of State announced on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Burmese (Myanmar) NUG representative Zin Mar Aung today," the State Department said in a readout. "(T)hey discussed efforts to combat rising COVID-19 infections in Burma and to provide critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Burma.

"

Aung is acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in Myanmar's exiled National Unity Government, which opposes the military government of the country.

She and Sherman also "discussed ongoing efforts to return Burma to a path to democracy, including continued US support for the pro-democracy movement," the readout said.

Also on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Foreign Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, to act to restore democracy in that country.

Related Topics

Democracy Burma Sherman Myanmar Government Asia

Recent Stories

Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

49 seconds ago
 Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

Chief of Staff visits IMCTC

11 minutes ago
 PYP condemns human rights' violations in IIOJ&K

PYP condemns human rights' violations in IIOJ&K

51 seconds ago
 Mexico Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Cl ..

Mexico Sues American Gun Companies in US Court, Claims Negligent Practices - Fil ..

52 seconds ago
 Minister rejects rumors about closure of schools

Minister rejects rumors about closure of schools

15 minutes ago
 India violating human rights by oppressing Kashmir ..

India violating human rights by oppressing Kashmiris: Auqaf Minister

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.