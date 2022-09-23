Donald Blinken, a former US diplomat and father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, has died at the age of 96, his son said

"My family lost a parent and grandparent, a source of love and inspiration my father Donald Blinken. A member of the U.S. Army Air Corps, a U.S.

Ambassador, president of the Mark Rothko Foundation, chair of the State University of New York dad served his city, state and country," Blinken wrote on social media late on Thursday.

He also credited his father, who served as US ambassador to Hungary from 1994 to 1997, for inspiring him to work in public service.

Blinken noted that his father had "built a wonderful life" and given him one too.

According to NBC news, the secretary of state has rushed from the United Nations where he was due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to be with his family on Long Island.