WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his meeting with NATO partners in Brussels this week will discuss de-escalation of the military buildup on the Russia-Ukraine border, Acting Assistant US Secretary of State Philip Reeker said in a telephone briefing.

"You're probably aware that NATO will hold a NATO-Ukraine council meeting on Tuesday," Reeker said on Monday. "The North Atlantic Council permanent representatives will host the foreign minister of Ukraine, and they will be able to reiterate there that we need to see restraint and refraining from escalatory actions."

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will join Blinken during consultations with NATO partners in Brussels.

The Donbas region has seen an escalation in the situation over the past weeks. On April 7, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said the situation at the contact line was deteriorating.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the situation on the border as "frightening.

" He said Russia was taking steps to bolster the security of its western frontier in response to increased NATO presence.

Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines in Brussels to discuss activities in eastern Ukraine, Reeker said.

Reeker said the United States is closely monitoring the situation and will use the NATO meeting in Brussels as an opportunity to closely coordinate with its partners and Ukraine.

Reeker emphasized the importance of diplomacy and the need to use tools like the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna to address concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Moreover, Reeker said there will be "costs" if Russia acts recklessly or aggressively.

Asked what if the United States has an assessment of Russia's military activities near Ukraine's border, Reeker told reporters "I certainly do... I'm not going to necessarily share those kinds of things with you."