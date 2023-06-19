(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Monday schedule published by the State Department amid Blinken's visit to Beijing does not include a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Blinken arrived in Beijing on June 18 in what became his first visit to China in his current role and also the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the Biden administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule as it was originally set for February.

Prior to Blinken's arrival to China, US media reported that it remained unknown whether the US Secretary of State was planning to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that such a meeting was possible.

According to the Monday schedule published by the US State Department, Blinken will hold talks with China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on Monday morning. Blinken will then participate in a roundtable with exchange program alumni in Beijing and a separate roundtable with US business leaders. He also plans to meet with employees and families of the US Mission China in Beijing.