Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his upcoming meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi will discuss ways to boost cybersecurity and defense cooperation, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson told reporters on Friday.

"In the Secretary's meetings with Prime Minister Modi and external Affairs Minister Jaishankar, we expect the discussions to focus on ways to further deepen our bilateral partnership which is very broad in scope as well as increase convergence on regional and global issues," Thompson said. "Our bilateral discussions with our Indian partners will focus on expanding our security, Defense, cyber and counterterrorism cooperation."

 The State Department earlier in the day announced that Blinken would will travel to India and Kuwait on July 26-29 and meet Modi on July 28 for talks on a range of issues.

More Stories From World

