(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The recent trip of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing is just the beginning of efforts to stabilize the bilateral relationship, and more interactions between civilian officials from the US and China will follow, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"As the Secretary said himself, that is just an initial step, initial small step to try to stabilize the relationship, again, reduce the risk of miscalculation," Kritenbrink said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Kritenbrink described Blinken's trip as "quite important" and constructive.

"We thought it was successful. We did the things that we set up to do," he added.

He expressed confidence that officials from both sides would meet each other on a more regular basis in the future.

"I think what you will see, and what we hope you will see, is that following that trip, you will see a more regular and established set of interactions between some of our civilian officials," he said.

At the same time, Kritenbrink confirmed that Washington and Beijing have not not reached the same level of cooperation at the military level. However, he expressed confidence that the situation would improve soon.

Earlier in the month, Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had sunk to new lows, including over Taiwan and the Chinese balloon crisis. The secretary described the talks as constructive, but said that China had not agreed to reestablish military-to-military channels to manage crisis communications.