Open Menu

Blinken's Trip 'Just An Initial Step,' More Interactions With China To Come - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Blinken's Trip 'Just an Initial Step,' More Interactions With China to Come - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The recent trip of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing is just the beginning of efforts to stabilize the bilateral relationship, and more interactions between civilian officials from the US and China will follow, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"As the Secretary said himself, that is just an initial step, initial small step to try to stabilize the relationship, again, reduce the risk of miscalculation," Kritenbrink said during a discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Kritenbrink described Blinken's trip as "quite important" and constructive.

"We thought it was successful. We did the things that we set up to do," he added.

He expressed confidence that officials from both sides would meet each other on a more regular basis in the future.

"I think what you will see, and what we hope you will see, is that following that trip, you will see a more regular and established set of interactions between some of our civilian officials," he said.

At the same time, Kritenbrink confirmed that Washington and Beijing have not not reached the same level of cooperation at the military level. However, he expressed confidence that the situation would improve soon.

Earlier in the month, Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had sunk to new lows, including over Taiwan and the Chinese balloon crisis. The secretary described the talks as constructive, but said that China had not agreed to reestablish military-to-military channels to manage crisis communications.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Same Turkish Lira From Top Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

1 hour ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

1 hour ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

1 hour ago
Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

1 hour ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

1 hour ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

2 hours ago
 Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lea ..

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World