Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 10:26 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The recent visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing became "a gold-plated invitation" for more aggressive behavior by China, Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Blinken's visit last week was a gold-plated invitation for more Chinese aggression, not less," Haley said during the event at the American Enterprise Institute.

Haley accused President Joe Biden of weakening the United States' positions vis-à-vis China and emphasized that Biden will keep ignoring the threat posed by China.

While Biden has focused on the trade relationship with China, he has not strengthened the US military positions in Asia nor has he prevented the flow of US technology and investments into the Chinese military, she said.

Biden has refused to investigate China's role in the COVID-19 global pandemic and in the current fentanyl crisis, Haley said.

If is elected in 2024, Haley promised to urge Congress to revoke permanent normal trade relations with China until the flow of fentanyl ends.

The recent Morning Consult poll revealed that 3% of Republicans support Haley in the presidential race and 57% support former President Donald Trump.

