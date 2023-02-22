ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Communist Youth of Greece (KNE), the youth wing of the Communist Party of Greece, held a protest near the United States Embassy in Athens against the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, according to Greek news portal 902.gr.

Blinken visited Greece on Tuesday as a part of his European trip from February 16-22. He held a ministerial meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the framework of the Fourth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, met with the leader of the Greek opposition and former prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, and opened a new building in the grounds of the US Embassy in Athens.

Hundreds of young men and women arrived with flags at the embassy, surrounded by police buses, and chanted "NATO out, close military bases of death, no participation in interventions," according to the report.

The KNE said that the "American minister of war" was an undesirable person, as well as the policy of turning Greece into an imperialist stronghold.

"The presence of the US Secretary of State only heralds trouble for the people and youth of our country.

It marks an even greater involvement of the country in the US-NATO-EU imperialist plan, an escalation of its participation in the imperialist war between NATO and Russia that has been raging for a year on Ukrainian territory, and the danger of a general military clash is constantly growing," the media quoted KNE spokesperson Dimophili Chalkioti as saying.

The KNE also demanded that the "bloody embargo of the US, NATO, and the EU against the Syrian people," who cannot receive aid after catastrophic earthquakes, be lifted.

Another protest was held near the US Consulate in the Greek city of Thessaloniki. Demonstrators demanded that Greece not participate in dangerous US and NATO plans, close foreign military bases in Greece, and close NATO headquarters in Thessaloniki.

They also demanded that charges against members of the Greek Communist Party, who took part in strikes on April 6 in the port of Thessaloniki, be dropped and the prosecution of those who fight to ensure that Greece "does not become an imperialist stronghold and an object of repression" be stopped.