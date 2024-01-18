Blinkova Ousts Rybakina In History-making Australian Open Tie-break
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Unseeded Russian Anna Blinkova dumped world number three Elena Rybakina out of the Australian Open on Thursday following the longest tie-break in a singles match in Grand Slam history.
Blinkova, ranked 57, won the first set of the second-round match 6-4 and last year's finalist Rybakina hit back to win the second by the same scoreline.
But the match hinged on a breathtaking tie-break that Blinkova won 22-20, which lasted more than 31 minutes.
It surpassed the previous longest tie-break of 38 points, according to the International Tennis Federation.
The Russian served for victory in the 12th game of the deciding set, missing two match points, but that was only the start of the drama on Rod Laver Arena.
Match points came and went for both players but Rybakina finally cracked.
"I don't know what to say, it was super tough," said Blinkova. "I just tried to stay focused on every point.
"I had so many match points and I tried to be aggressive in these moments, but my hands were shaking, my legs too. I tried to be calm as far as I could and super happy to win.
"I was telling myself 'go for it'. I was also telling myself just stay solid, stay solid, solid, solid, and just putting the ball in the court, into the court, in the court, and finally it worked out.
"This day, I will remember for the rest of my life, especially on this court with this crowd. I will never forget it. It is the best day of my life so far."
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Jordan Henderson leaving Saudi club, having Ajax medical: source35 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update36 minutes ago
-
Forest, Everton move into FA Cup fourth round after troubled week46 minutes ago
-
Protesting police underline Paris Olympics strike risk56 minutes ago
-
Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed56 minutes ago
-
Public sector strikes add to N. Ireland's political crisis1 hour ago
-
Ukraine will work with 'any reality' after US elections1 hour ago
-
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions1 hour ago
-
Ukraine's forensics experts trace foreign origins of Russian arms2 hours ago
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand3 hours ago
-
France ministry searched in Neymar PSG transfer probe: source3 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group3 hours ago