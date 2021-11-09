Blizzard brings record snowfall in NE China

(@FahadShabbir)

SHENYANG, Nov. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A lingering blizzard since Sunday has brought record snowfall, the biggest since 1905, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local meteorological authority said Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m.

Tuesday, the average snowfall in the city reached 51 mm.

Meteorological authorities in several provincial-level regions in north and northeast China have issued alerts for blizzards, as sweeping snowstorms since last weekend affected road and air traffic disrupting normal life.