UrduPoint.com

Blizzard Brings Record Snowfall In NE China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:08 PM

Blizzard brings record snowfall in NE China

A lingering blizzard since Sunday has brought record snowfall, the biggest since 1905, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local meteorological authority said Tuesday

SHENYANG, Nov. 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A lingering blizzard since Sunday has brought record snowfall, the biggest since 1905, in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, the local meteorological authority said Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m.

Tuesday, the average snowfall in the city reached 51 mm.

Meteorological authorities in several provincial-level regions in north and northeast China have issued alerts for blizzards, as sweeping snowstorms since last weekend affected road and air traffic disrupting normal life.

Related Topics

China Road Traffic Sunday

Recent Stories

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situat ..

PM chairs meeting on political and economic situation of the country

14 minutes ago
 UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate ..

UPU's theme gives young people a voice in climate crisis

2 minutes ago
 Laos reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 48,391 in t ..

Laos reports 1,049 new COVID-19 cases, 48,391 in total

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Roscosmos Concerned Over Parachute Failur ..

Russia's Roscosmos Concerned Over Parachute Failure on Elon Musk's Spacecraft - ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarus migrant crisis threatens 'security of enti ..

Belarus migrant crisis threatens 'security of entire EU': Polish PM

2 minutes ago
 Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 D ..

Comoros celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.