BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executive Director Amid Real Estate Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Black Lives Matter movement has announced that Patrisse Khan-Cullors, one of its co-founders, is leaving her position as the executive director of the organization, following the scrutiny over her real estate holdings.

Khan-Cullors has named Makani Themba, the chief strategist at Higher Ground Change Strategies, and Monifa Bandele, the chief operating officer at Time's Up Foundation, as two senior executives to support the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF).

"With smart, experienced and committed people supporting the organization during this transition, I know that BLMGNF is in good hands," Khan-Cullors said in a statement, issued on Thursday.

In April, Khan-Cullors, a self-described Marxist, faced scrutiny over her real estate property, specifically four high-priced homes, including a $1.4 million home in a prestigious Los Angeles neighborhood. She is said to be the last of the original founders to leave the group.