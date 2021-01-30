UrduPoint.com
BLM Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A Norwegian lawmaker has nominated the Black Lives Matter antiracism movement for this year's Nobel peace prize, media reported Friday.

Petter Eide, of the Socialist Left Party, praised BLM for raising global awareness about racism among people of all colors, an achievement that sets it apart from its predecessors, according to a written nomination seen by the Guardian daily.

"Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles," he wrote.

Anyone who meets the criteria of the Norwegian Nobel Committee can submit a nomination by February 1. The Oslo-based committee will pick peace prize laureates through a majority vote in October. The awards ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10.

BLM was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal by a US court of a man who killed an unarmed black teen, Trayvon Martin. Its members took part in many nationwide protests against police brutality, most recently against the murder of George Floyd in summer, becoming a global phenomenon.

