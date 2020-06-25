BLM 'Not Making Friends' in Churches by Calling to Tear Down Images of Jesus - Theologian

(@FahadShabbir)

The depictions of Jesus Christ as a white person are not historically accurate, but calls by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to tear down artwork featuring his likeness come off as a threat rather than a critique, and will not win the movement any friends from the billions of Christians around the world, a prominent Christian theologian told Sputnik

Earlier in the week, US civil activist Shaun King said in a tweet that images, statues and stained glass showing a "white, European" Jesus Christ must be taken down, as they represent racist propaganda and white supremacist policies espoused by the church for millennia.

Douglas Groothuis, a member of the Evangelical Theological Society, Evangelical Philosophical Society, and Society of Christian Philosophers, told Sputnik that the sentiments on the streets must be quelled, as they may bring damage to churches and church art, which is on private property � something highly respected in the United States.

"BLM is not making many friends in evangelical churches by this statement, which comes off as a threat, not only as a critique," Groothuis said.

The theologian acknowledged that most depictions of Jesus are not accurate but allowed for the fact that Christian communities of different races depict Jesus in their own image.

"The white images of Jesus are not historically accurate.

Most Christians know this. For that reason, I am not fond of most of them. However, to strip Christianity of part of its history in Christian art is not right. Would BLM like to destroy Rembrant's painting, 'Christ Calms the Storm' because the Jesus is too white? Or should it never be displayed?" Groothuis posited.

He went on to put distance between the ethos of Jesus Christ and his adoption by many white supremacist fringe groups today and in the past.

"Despite their use by fringe groups with a racist theology, such as the KKK, the image of Jesus is not one of oppression and intimidation. He does not put his knee on anyone's neck. Rather, he submits to death that we might be redeemed," Groothuis explained.

The killing of black American George Floyd by white police officers in Minneapolis last month sparked nationwide protests against institutionalized racism. As demonstrations spread around the world, some protesters resorted to toppling statues of slave owners and colonial-era figures.

Black Lives Matter is a non-centralized, grassroots movement that sprung up in the early 2010's in response to police brutality and the killings of black Americans in the United States. Shaun King's comment was not met with acceptance but sparked numerous discussions on the matter within the black community. Many who consider themselves to be part of the movement are devout Christians.