BLM Post By Italy's Torino Football Club On Twitter Criticized Over Confusing Photo

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Twitter users lashed out at Italy's Torino football club for posting a confusing photo in which one of its players ” dark-skinned Nicolas Nkoulou ” looks as if kneeling in front of white Andrea Belotti, with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

The photo was taken when Nkoulou scored the ball during in a match with Parma on Saturday and knelt, devoting the goal to George Floyd, an African American man who died in the US police custody on May 25. Andrea Belotti happened to be standing nearby, but the angle failed to capture the distance between the two.

The post made late on Saturday has become viral. Some users said that the club simply attached a poorly matched photo, while others accused Torino of posting the picture as a racist joke on purpose and expressed outrage at the fact that Twitter had not deleted it yet and the club had not apologized for the post.

Floyd's death triggered a wave of anti-racism protests and campaigns across the US and a number of other countries across the world.

More Stories From World

