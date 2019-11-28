UrduPoint.com
'Block Friday': French Activists Bar Access To Amazon Depot

Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:29 PM

'Block Friday': French activists bar access to Amazon depot

Dozens of activists blocked an Amazon distribution centre outside Paris on Thursday to protest the environmental damage they say is caused by rampant consumerism during "Black Friday" sales

Br'tignysurOrge, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Dozens of activists blocked an Amazon distribution centre outside Paris on Thursday to protest the environmental damage they say is caused by rampant consumerism during "Black Friday" sales.

Between 50 and 100 activists from the Non-Violent Action COP21 and Friends of the Earth groups used bales of hay and human chains to block the Amazon depot in Bretigny-sur-Orge, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of Paris, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Some held banners reading "Amazon: for the climate, for employment, stop expanding, stop over-production," while others used old electrical goods to block the path of trucks trying to enter the site.

The protest took place on the eve of the Black Friday sales, a tradition that originated in the US on the day after Thanksgiving but has gone global in the past few years.

