Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Blockade of Taiwan Strait by 'Either Side' Can Lead to Global Economic Crisis - Blinken

A global economic crisis may potentially ensue if either China or Taiwan take action to block the Taiwan straight, given that about 50% of commercial traffic goes through the waterway daily, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) A global economic crisis may potentially ensue if either China or Taiwan take action to block the Taiwan straight, given that about 50% of commercial traffic goes through the waterway daily, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"If there were to be a crisis as a result of actions that either side (China or Taiwan) takes, that takes that (Taiwan strait) offline, you've got potentially a global economic crisis. It's one of the reasons, maybe the main reason, that country after country is going to both of us (China and the United States) and saying we expect the responsible management of this issue to be sustained," Blinken said during a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Blinken said he tried to share this vision "very clearly and directly" with the Chinese leadership during his recent visit to Beijing.

On Tuesday, Taiwan Defense Ministry's combat planning chief Maj. Gen. Lin Wen-huang said the island remains determined to attack Chinese warships and aircraft if they come within 12 nautical miles of it.

Earlier in June, Blinken visited Beijing to meet with Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve bilateral relations as ties had worsened due to a potential military conflict over Taiwan. Although he described the talks as constructive, Blinken later said China had not agreed to re-establish military-to-military channels to manage crisis communications.

