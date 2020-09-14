Blockaded Gaza records 108 new COVID-19 infections

UrduPoint.com
Palestinian health authorities registered 108 new infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday

GAZA CITY, Palestine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Palestinian health authorities registered 108 new infections from the coronavirus outbreak in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the territory's tally rose to 1,927 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths and 243 recoveries.

"The number of active cases in Gaza rose to 1,669," the ministry said.

Reeling under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, the Gaza Strip suffers a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to daily electric outages.

The Hamas-led government imposed a lockdown in Gaza on Aug. 24 to help curb the outbreak in the blockaded enclave, although the authorities have recently eased the restrictions in some neighborhoods in the territory.

