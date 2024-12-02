'Blocked bottle' Mbappe strikes as Real Madrid beat Getafe

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Spanish champions Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 to move second in La Liga on Sunday with Kylian Mbappe finding the net after a difficult week, but also missing other presentable chances.

The French striker has been criticised for his form of late, but after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Mbappe slotted home a well-taken second.

Mbappe wasted three other clear opportunities but Madrid were able to climb within one point of league leaders Barcelona, who lost on Saturday at home against Las Palmas.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois compared the striker to a bottle struggling to disperse its contents.

"I'm sure he will end up scoring a lot more goals, sometimes it's like a bottle that's a bit blocked... when it all starts coming out at once, I think a lot more goals will follow," said Courtois.

"That some (chances) didn't go in is a shame for him... but his goal in the first half is incredible, with that position to get a shot on goal and put it away like that is very hard."

Carlo Ancelotti's side have played one fewer game than the Catalans, and Atletico Madrid, third, who are one point behind.

"(Mbappe) played very well, he was active, dangerous as always," said Ancelotti.

"He scored an important goal, he created chances in the second half and had a very active game, it's what we want from him."

Mbappe, playing in his favoured role on the left with Vinicius Junior out injured, was offered plenty of support by Madrid's fans.

"The fans understand more than anyone what moment the team is in, and the players (are in)," added Ancelotti.

Getafe set out to slow the game down and they largely succeeded until Allan Nyom tugged down Antonio Rudiger in the area after half an hour.

After Mbappe missed his penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League defeat at Anfield on Wednesday, Bellingham stepped up to take the spot-kick.

The England international outfoxed David Soria to send Madrid ahead on the half-hour with his third goal in three league games.

"Today Bellingham or Mbappe had to choose (who took the penalty), they both chose Bellingham," said Ancelotti.

Mbappe doubled his team's lead with a superb strike seven minutes prior to the break, after Bellingham spread the ball out to him on the left flank.

The France captain drove inside and curled home a low effort inside the far post for his eighth league goal of the season.

Ancelotti took off Bellingham at half-time because of an apparent knock sustained in a collision with Soria, but later said he thought the midfielder would recover quickly.

- 'Good attitude again' -

Mbappe produced a glorious chipped pass to put Brahim Diaz in behind early in the second period, but the Morocco international's effort sailed narrowly over the crossbar.

The forward came millimetres away from scoring a second himself but after rounding Soria squeezed a shot just wide of the far post.

John Patrick and Chrisantus Uche hit the woodwork for Getafe, who could not find a way through.

Mbappe spurned two other fine chances as his anxiety to prove his worth in a Madrid shirt following his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain continued to tell, despite his goal.

Madrid face Athletic Bilbao in midweek, hoping to build on their run of three consecutive La Liga wins.

"We've had a lot of injuries (but) we are there fighting, battling," said Ancelotti.

"What gives me the most confidence is that we had a good attitude again, concentration, we had spirit.

"Bit by bit the problems we've had, we will solve, and in the meanwhile we will be there fighting."

Athletic Bilbao climbed to fourth after Oihan Sancet hit a second-half brace to help the Basques come from behind and beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1.

Randy Nteka sent the hosts ahead in the first half with a fine clipped finish and goalkeeper Augusto Batalla made a string of good saves.

However, Ernesto Valverde's side found their way back thanks to substitute Sancet's double.

Villarreal, fifth and level on points with Bilbao, were held to a 2-2 draw by Girona earlier in the day.

