Bloggers Ask Putin to Review Ban on Instagram, Facebook in Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The council of bloggers under the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, sent letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev asking them to review the policy to block the Instagram and Facebook social networks (banned in Russia as extremist), the Vedomosti newspaper reported.

The council of bloggers consists of about 90 people.

According to the newspaper, a spokesman for Medvedev said the letter had not been received yet.

"Unfortunately, domestic social networks are not so popular among Russian users, and even more so among foreign citizens.

Therefore, even more than six months after the blocking, they have not become an equivalent and effective replacement for the banned networks," Vedomosti quoted the letter.

"Russia has lost an effective channel for forming a positive image of the country, and Russian users (have lost) the ability to create content aimed at defending the country's interests," according to the letter.

Earlier reports said Russian State Duma lawmaker Anton Tkachev was expecting a decision to unblock Instagram by the end of October.