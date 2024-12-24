Blogs To Bluesky: Social Media Shifts Responses After 2004 Tsunami
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The world's deadliest tsunami hit nations around the Indian Ocean two decades ago before social media platforms flourished, but they have since transformed how we understand and respond to disasters -- from finding the missing to swift crowdfunding.
When a 9.1-magnitude quake caused a tsunami that smashed into coastal areas on December 26, 2004, killing more than 220,000 people, broadcasters, newspapers and wire agencies were the main media bringing news of the calamity to the world.
Yet in some places, the sheer scale took days to emerge.
Survivor Mark Oberle was holidaying in Thailand's Phuket when the giant waves hit Patong beach, and penned a blog post to fend off questions from family, friends and strangers in the days after the disaster.
"The first hints of the extent were from European visitors who got text messages from friends back home," said Oberle, adding people initially thought the quake was local and small, when its epicentre was actually near western Indonesia, hundreds of miles away.
"I wrote the blog because there were so many friends and family who wanted to know more. Plus I was getting many queries from strangers. People were desperate for good news tales," said the US-based physician, who helped the injured.
The blog included images of cars ploughed into hotels, water-filled roads and locals fleeing on scooters because rumours produced "a stampede from the beach to higher ground".
Bloggers were named 'People of the Year' by ABC News in 2004 because of the intimacy of first-hand accounts like those published in the days following the tsunami.
But today billions can follow major events in real-time on social media, enabling citizen journalism and assistance from afar, despite the real risk of rumour and misinformation.
During Spain's worst floods for decades in October, people voluntarily managed social media accounts to assist relatives trying to locate their missing loved ones.
