Blood And Blades As Thailand Celebrates Vegetarian Festival
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Phuket, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Soon after sunrise on the Thai island of Phuket, a swordsman chants an incantation and slowly slides the first of three blades through the right cheek of the woman sitting calmly below him.
Soon, blood is dripping off her face, and red-stained tissues are scattered over the ground.
The ceremony at the October 2-11 vegetarian festival in Phuket's old town aims to cleanse "sinful" souls. Sirinnicha Thampradit, 29, is believed to be a medium that a god has selected to bridge the connection between human and divine.
"I felt weak, I felt numb and I couldn't control anything," Sirinnicha, who woke before dawn to prepare for the ceremony, told AFP.
"One minute I was crying, another I was laughing," she said, adding that possession usually happens during the annual vegetarian festival.
Despite the blood, Sirinnicha, who has a 1.5-inch scar visible on both cheeks from her previous piercings, said she felt no pain during the procedure.
"It's because I 100 percent believe in god, and he has been protecting me for more than 10 years," she said, recalling the hours-long ordeal when a god possessed her for the first time when she was 17 years old.
The wounds heal on their own within seven days, said Sirinnicha, who believes all her family members have been chosen as mediums.
The ceremony, known internationally for its graphic piercings, is held inside the Jor Soo Gong Naka shrine in honour of the "Nine Emperor Gods" in the Taoist religion.
Participants shun meat and other indulgences, such as gambling and alcohol, to purify their bodies before offering them to deities.
The event, which generated more than nine billion Baht ($272 million) in 2023 according to Phuket's tourism body, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
"Piercing is the gods' command, and these objects represent their supernatural power," Kaweepiphat Thomya, the shrine's mediums coordinator, told AFP.
"The body needs to be pierced for suffering to get rid of bad deeds," he said, adding that mediums are the gods' 'chosen ones'.
For mediums, the piercings are an act of sacrifice and the manifestation of the gods' loyalty.
Traditionally, weapons like knives, needles and swords are used to conduct the facial skewerings.
Extreme perforation in recent years has sparked concerns from the shrine association, which warned the public to be cautious of their hygiene to prevent infection.
The kingdom's Ministry of Health has reported rare injuries from extreme piercings, while the shrine has mobilised around 20 medical staff to ensure safety in the ceremony, which dates back to the early 1800s.
"We have been campaigning against unconventional items for piercing, mostly for safety purposes," Karuna Paikaew, the official in charge of the ceremony told AFP.
Once her piercing was completed, Sirinnicha embraced two friends and prepared to walk home, the scar on her cheeks a reminder of her devotion to one of the nine gods.
"My god has chosen me and I sacrifice my body to him once a year," she said.
"I am so proud."
Recent Stories
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
More Stories From World
-
Georgia pro-EU president says 'optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls2 minutes ago
-
Binder tops Japan MotoGP practice with Martin third12 minutes ago
-
Source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah says slain leader temporarily buried22 minutes ago
-
Downpours touch off landslides, floods in central Bosnia22 minutes ago
-
Brazilians choose mayors, councillors in bellwether election41 minutes ago
-
Georgia pro-EU president tells AFP 'quite optimistic' ahead of 'existential' polls1 hour ago
-
WHO approves first mpox diagnostic test2 hours ago
-
Spoon scratching: Kenya's DIY DJ3 hours ago
-
Japan PM warns 'today's Ukraine could be tomorrow's East Asia'3 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israel strike on Syria border cuts off international road3 hours ago
-
One job by day, another by night as US voters make ends meet3 hours ago
-
Tunisia's Kais Saied: president on a 'divine mission'3 hours ago