Blood Clots Should Be Listed As Rare Johnson & Johnson Side Effect: EMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Blood clots should be listed as rare Johnson & Johnson side effect: EMA

The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but that its benefits still outweighed the risks

The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but that its benefits still outweighed the risks.

The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clot, and that its safety committee "concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine".

