Blood Clots Should Be Listed As Rare Johnson & Johnson Side Effect: EMA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:38 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said Tuesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine but that its benefits still outweighed the risks.
The European Medicines Agency said in a statement it had found a "possible link" between the jab and the clot, and that its safety committee "concluded that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine".