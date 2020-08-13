Syrian President Bashar Assad's address to the newly elected parliament on Wednesday was interrupted for a few minutes and the press office of the presidency said the interruption was caused by a drop in blood pressure

"Follow Mr.

President Bashar al-Assad's speech before the members of the People's Council of Syria, which was interrupted for a few minutes due to a slight pressure drop that afflicted the President before he returned to resume the speech normally," a message published on Twitter read.

Assad delivered the speech at the swearing-in of the new convocation of the Syrian People's Council, voted for in July.