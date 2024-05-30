Bloodshed mars final day of Mexico election campaigns

Mexico's campaign season came to a bloody end as a gunman shot dead an aspiring mayor at a rally on Wednesday, days before the country is expected to elect its first woman president

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Mexico's campaign season came to a bloody end as a gunman shot dead an aspiring mayor at a rally on Wednesday, days before the country is expected to elect its first woman president.

The attack brought the number of candidates who have been murdered to at least 24 during what has been a particularly violent electoral process in the Latin American nation, according to official figures.

Alfredo Cabrera, a mayoral candidate for an opposition coalition, was gunned down in the southern state of Guerrero, causing chaos and panic among people attending the rally.

Cabrera's murder was captured on camera, with the footage showing him smiling and flanked by fans before he was shot several times.

The state prosecutor's office said that "the alleged assailant was killed at the scene." Three people were also injured and two others detained, according to witnesses.

Cabrera belonged to the same opposition coalition as presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez, who expressed indignation over his murder.

"He was a generous and good man," she wrote on social media platform X.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), part of the opposition coalition, accused the government of having "not made even the slightest effort to guarantee the safety of the candidates."

Around 27,000 soldiers and National Guard members will be deployed to reinforce security during Sunday's elections.