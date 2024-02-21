Open Menu

Bloom Holding Launches ‘Seville’, Fifth Phase Of Bloom Living In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Bloom Holding has announced the launch of ‘Seville’, the fifth phase of its fully integrated community in Abu Dhabi, Bloom Living.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture, Seville is the first of Bloom’s offerings in 2024. It will feature residential units with premium lakeside views ranging from the community’s first seven-bedroom mansions, three to six-bedroom villas, as well as two and three-bedroom townhouses, each with generous living space and access to top-class amenities within the community.

Sales will commence in Seville, scheduled to be completed in Q1 2027, to cater to all types of residents and all age groups, making it a true multi- generational destination. 

CEO of Bloom Holding Carlos Wakim said, “Seville provides a great home for residents who wish to enjoy high-quality mixed-use community living in Abu Dhabi.

The project also offers an excellent investment opportunity for investors and end users those looking for premium assets that deliver a long-term value.

“The launch of Seville aligns with Bloom Holding’s commitment to address the increasing demand for sophisticated, fully integrated community living. It is well-positioned to offer residents with perfectly designed units surrounded by top-class amenities, all within an all-inclusive community in a strategic location,” he added.

The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Bloom Living has been designated as an investment zone allowing buyers of all nationalities to purchase residential units in the development.

