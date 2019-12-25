UrduPoint.com
Bloomberg Admits His US Presidential Campaign Used Prison Labor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) US Democratic presidential candidate and multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg admitted in a statement that his 2020 presidential campaign had used prison laborers to call voters.

The Intercept reported on Tuesday the Bloomberg campaign had hired a company called PromCom that through subcontractors operates two call centers out of state prisons in Oklahoma. The inmates in at least one of the prisons were asked to make phone calls on behalf of the campaign, according to the report.

"Earlier today, a news outlet accurately reported that a subcontractor for one of our vendors was using prison workers to make phone calls on behalf of my campaign," Bloomberg said.

"The story was fundamentally accurate."

According to the report, women incarcerated in the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center were contracted to make promotional phone calls to California.

"As soon as we discovered which vendor's subcontractor had done this, we immediately ended our relationship with the company and the people who hired them," Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg is a former three term mayor of New York City and founder and owner of Bloomberg News, making him one of the richest men in the world and worth an estimated $35 billion. He declared late for the Democratic candidacy and so far has not had any significant impact on opinion polls.

