Bloomberg Calls For Trump Defeat, Takes New Step Toward 2020 Run

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:52 PM

Bloomberg calls for Trump defeat, takes new step toward 2020 run

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg called Tuesday for President Donald Trump's defeat in 2020 as he took a new formal step towards joining the Democratic presidential race.

"Officially filed in Arkansas to be on the ballot for the Democratic Primary," tweeted the former New York mayor, four days after doing the same in Alabama. Both states have early deadlines to register for the primaries.

"We must defeat Trump. He has failed us at every turn," the 77-year-old added.

