Bloomberg Corrects Faulty Article on COVID-19 in Russia After Embassy Intervenes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Bloomberg introduced corrections in an article on COVID-19 where the author used distorted data on the number of beds available in Russia to speak about the country's preparedness for the pandemic after the Russian embassy requested an official rebuttal.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg published an opinion piece titled "How Putin's Russia Bungled the Pandemic" in which the author cites statistics, allegedly derived from the 2013 World Bank data, to claim that Russia has only 3.8 hospital beds per 1,000 population, while the OECD member countries have an average of 8.2 beds. The actual statistics of the World Bank, on the other hand, is complete opposite � it is 8.2 beds in Russia versus an average of 3.8 beds in OECD countries.

The Russian embassy in the United States pointed to the mistake in a statement released earlier in the day. They described the article as a "flow of unfounded politicized allegations," saying that Bloomberg editors "sank to a sheer forgery and swapped graphics."

Shortly later, Bloomberg corrected the figures in the article, with a footnote reading "Corrects to fix transposed labels in the chart titled 'Surgical Cuts.

'" The rest of the article remained unchanged with regard to the author's criticism of the Russian health care sector's preparedness for the epidemic that was built on distorted data.

The article, however, has another footnote, saying that the author's opinion does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Bloomberg editorial board.

This is not for the first time that Bloomberg has to correct texts about the coronavirus outbreak in Russia.

Last Wednesday, it waged an entire succession of corrections to an article titled "Experts Want to Know Why Coronavirus Hasn't Killed More Russians." Aside from causing fury among the netizens, the wording of the headline prompted the Russian Foreign Ministry to question if everything is alright with a world order where Bloomberg can get away with publishing an article like that.

The agency first changed the headline to "Experts question why coronavirus hasn't killed more Russians." and then again to "Experts Question Russian Data on Covid-19 Death Toll."