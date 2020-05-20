Bloomberg Forged Data to Tarnish Russia Over COVID-19 Response - Embassy in US

The Russian Embassy in the United States called on the Bloomberg news agency to apologize for what it described as use of forged data in a publication that accuses Moscow of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States called on the Bloomberg news agency to apologize for what it described as use of forged data in a publication that accuses Moscow of mishandling the coronavirus outbreak.

"The author of the article decided to back up the flood of unfounded politicized charges with statistics from the World Bank on the number of hospital beds per 1,000 people in Russia and OECD countries in 2013. The editors of Bloomberg sank to a blatant forgery and swapped graphics," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Bloomberg Opinion article claimed that "the rapid spread of COVID-19 has strained a Russian health system that is suffering from poor funding and incomplete post-Soviet reforms."

The embassy demanded that Bloomberg refute the publication, apologize "and respect its own clients."