Bloomberg Funding US Presidential Bid Through Secret High Tech Company - Reports

Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Multi-billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is partly financing his own presidential campaign by channeling tens of millions of Dollars in an advanced technology company called Hawkfish that he launched earlier this year, CNBC reported on Monday.

Bloomberg recruited executives from Facebook and Foursquare to help launch Hawkfish in the spring of 2019 and then utilized the firm to aid state-wide election races which Democratic candidates went on to win in November elections, the report said.

CNBC cited a Bloomberg election campaign spokesperson who described Hawkfish as a digital agency and technology services provider for his campaign, the report explained.

Bloomberg plans to spend more than $100 million on advertisements attacking Republican President Donald Trump and he has already spent $13 million on political advertisements that have run on Facebook and Google, the report said.

Hawkfish had been created in secret and that it appeared to have no public website of its own, the report added.

