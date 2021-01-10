MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Sam Fazeli, the director of research at Bloomberg Intelligence, has written an article outlining "reasons to be confident" in Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine even without seeing detailed trial data.

The journalist noted that though "it may come as a surprise," Russia is the fifth on the list of vaccine developers with the most doses under contract through pre-purchase agreements, according to Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

The vaccine, he went on, has been tested on 22,714 individuals as part of phase 3 trials, and the number of confirmed cases totaled 20, 39 and 78 in three interim analyses, respectively.

The trial has consistently shown the vaccine's efficacy at 90 percent or above, with no severe COVID-19 cases detected in vaccinated individuals, he continued, citing the developer's data.

The Bloomberg journalist added that the Russian vaccine was based on "the kind of advanced vaccine technology employed in shots made by the AstraZeneca-Oxford University partnership and Johnson & Johnson.

" Sputnik V, however, has "one key, clever difference" from these two vaccines.

"It uses the same adenovirus as J&J for the first dose (adenovirus-26) and a different adenovirus (adenovirus-5) for the second dose. In this way, it avoids the possibility of immunity to the first dose impacting the ability of the second dose to work efficiently," he explained, recalling that AstraZeneca and the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute had signed a memorandum of understanding to test a combination of their vaccine components.

The journalist thus concluded that Sputnik V "may well be as strong a candidate as the ones created in Western labs." According to him, he "would opt for a ride on Sputnik rather than a trip to [Chinese] CoronaVac's golden stars."

In early December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization. Vaccination centers offer Sputnik V vaccine to high-risk groups.