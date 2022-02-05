UrduPoint.com

Bloomberg Mistakenly Reported About Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 07:30 AM

Bloomberg Mistakenly Reported About Russian Invasion of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The Bloomberg news agency has mistakenly published the headline about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and soon deleted it.

"We prepare headlines for many scenarios and the headline 'Russia Invades Ukraine' was inadvertently published around 4 p.m. ET (21:00 GMT) today on our website. We deeply regret the error.

The headline has been removed and we are investigating the cause," Bloomberg wrote on its website.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

