UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bloomberg News To Cover Trump Fairly Despite Restrictions - Editor-in-Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Bloomberg News to Cover Trump Fairly Despite Restrictions - Editor-in-Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait in a statement rejected accusations of political bias and promised to continue giving fair treatment to US President Donald Trump despite restrictions imposed by his re-election campaign.

Earlier, Trump campaign chief Brad Parscale said they stopped issuing press credentials to Bloomberg News employees since it refuses to investigate rival Democrats, including its founder, billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

"The accusation of bias couldn't be further from the truth," Micklethwait said on Monday. "We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.

"

He added that the news service would continue to investigate the Trump administration "as the government of the day."

Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, announced earlier that he was seeking the Democratic nomination for President. Bloomberg News afterwards said that it would continue its tradition of not investigating its founder and extend same practices to other Democratic nominees. The approach may be changed, however, should Bloomberg win Democratic primaries and advance to 2020 Presidential election, according to the agency's memo.

Related Topics

Election Trump Same New York May Democrats 2015 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

1 hour ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

3 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

3 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

4 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

3 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.