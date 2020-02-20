UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bloomberg Pays Social Media Users $2,500 Monthly To Promote Campaign - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Bloomberg Pays Social Media Users $2,500 Monthly to Promote Campaign - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is paying social media users in California up to $2,500 every month to promote his campaign, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The campaign is hiring more than 500 personnel to work 20 to 30 hours a week to promote Bloomberg via daily social-media posts and weekly text messages, the report, citing campaign documents, said.

The unorthodox plan provides a potential template for a nationwide strategy that could elevate social media use in politics campaigns to a new level. Previously, campaigns simply encouraged aides to promote their candidates on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, the report said.

Publicly available job postings for the positions require applicants to provide their social-media handles for review and state that staffers may be asked to undertake more traditional field-organizing work like phone banking, the report added.

Helping organize the effort is Outvote, an app that enables users to send pre-written texts, post campaign materials to social media and send data back to campaigns, according to the report.

Bloomberg, who is self-funding his campaign with his multi-billion-dollar fortune, has already spent more than $300 million on television, radio and social media advertisements, according to media reports that suggest he plans to spend up to $2 billion to win the US presidency.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter Job May Post Media TV Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

36 minutes ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

2 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

2 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

2 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.