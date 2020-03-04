Bloomberg Pulls Out of US Race for Democratic Nomination, Endorses Biden - Statement

Former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg said in a statement on Wednesday that he has pulled out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries across the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg said in a statement on Wednesday that he has pulled out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination after his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries across the United States.

"After yesterday's results the delegate math has become virtually impossible and it is clear that a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg said. " I am pulling out of the race... to defeat Donald Trump because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult."

Bloomberg added that he was endorsing new front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden for the party's presidential nomination.