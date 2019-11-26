Bloomberg Resigns UN Climate Post After Entering Democratic Race - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Former New York City Mayor and now a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, Michael Bloomberg, has resigned his post as the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Mr.

Bloomberg informed the Secretary-General [UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres] in a letter on November 11 that he was stepping down, resigning from his role as a UN Climate envoy," Dujarric said. "So, as of November 11, he was no longer the UN envoy."

On Sunday, Bloomberg announced that he had joined the 2020 US presidential race.

In April last year, Guterres appointed Bloomberg as his special envoy for Climate Action.

Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the founder of Bloomberg news outlet. His net worth is estimated at well over $50 billion.