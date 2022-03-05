Bloomberg Says Will Temporarily Halt Work of Its Journalists in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The US-media outlet Bloomberg news said it will temporarily suspend the work of its journalists in Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation criminalizing the spread of disinformation about the Russian military, their defamation, as well as calls for sanctions against Russia.

"Bloomberg News will temporarily suspend the work of its journalists inside Russia after President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that criminalizes independent reporting in the country," the media outlet said in a statement on Friday.

The corporate-owned outlet CNN and British government-funded outlet BBC made similar announcements earlier in the day.