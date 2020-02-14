Bloomberg Support Tops Other US Democratic Presidential Contenders - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, a late entrant in the Democratic presidential Primary race, now tops all other candidates, a new national poll by Rasmussen Reports revealed on Friday.

"The [poll] finds Bloomberg with 26 percent support when Likely Democratic Voters are asked which candidate would best represent the party and make the best candidate against President [Donald] Trump in November. Biden is a close second at 22 percent. Sanders is next with 18 percent of the Democratic vote," a press release summarizing the poll said.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 12 percent support among his fellow Democrats, followed by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with 7 percent and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with 6 percent, the release added.

Bloomberg has already spent between $250 million and $300 million of his own money on television, radio and social media advertisements, according to media reports. He reportedly expects to spend up to $1 billion of his fortune in a bid for the US presidency.

Despite Bloomberg's surge, Democratic voters expressed skepticism when asked who is most likely to win the nomination, the release said. Twenty-four percent picked Senator Bernie Sanders, another 24 percent picked former Vice President Joe Biden, while 21 percent chose Bloomberg.