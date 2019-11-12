UrduPoint.com
Bloomberg To Be On Arkansas Primary Ballot For US President - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:18 PM

Bloomberg to Be on Arkansas Primary Ballot for US President - Statement

Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the Arkansas primary ballot for US president, Arkansas Democratic Party Communications Director Reed Brewer said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will be on the Arkansas primary ballot for US president, Arkansas Democratic Party Communications Director Reed Brewer said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Can confirm Mayor Mike Bloomberg will be on the Arkansas Primary Ballot for US President," Brewer said via Twitter.

On Thursday, Bloomberg launched his bid for the US presidency after registering for the primary election in Alabama that is scheduled on March 3.

The US states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries on that date.

Bloomberg was mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 and is the founder of Bloomberg news outlet. His net worth is estimated at well over $50 billion.

