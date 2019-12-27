Bloomberg Use of Prison Labor 'Disingenuous,' Will Not Affect Campaign - Rights Advocate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Billionaire presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's claims that he was unaware his campaign used prison labor to reach potential supporters in the 2020 race reveled him to be dishonest and duplicitous, prison rights advocate Ria Hampton-Washington told Sputnik.

"It's super disingenuous and dishonest for any candidate to act as if they don't know what's happening," Hampton-Washington said on Thursday. "To be honest, nothing is going to happen. There will be no blowback and he will move forward because people are being brainwashed by his ads."

On Tuesday, Bloomberg confirmed that his campaign used prison workers to call voters on his behalf, but added that he learned about the practice only after receiving a call from a reporter.

Bloomberg also said he canceled the contract with the New Jersey-based call center company ProCom, which subcontracted with another company that used incarcerated women from the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Oklahoma to make campaign-related calls.

Hampton-Washington posed the question as to why it should be acceptable for Bloomberg, a candidate with abundant financial resources, not to know that his campaign used the assistance of people who have "no options.

"

"I am absolutely incensed by Bloomberg using slave labor," Hampton-Washington, who is also senior national coordinator for the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said. "He has all this money buying himself into the presidential campaign yet uses people with no options and agency to say 'no.'"

Hampton-Washington also noted that the ills of mass incarceration in the United States have been brought up numerous times by other Democratic presidential candidates, particularly from Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

There are 2.3 million prisoners in the United States and about 100,000 of them are employed in prison industries run by the state to manufacture clothes, furniture and other items. The prisoners are typically paid about $1 an hour for their labor. A smaller subset of some 5,000 inmates participate in the Prison Industry Enhancement Certification Program and produce companies like microsoft, McDonalds, Verizon, Walmart, Starbucks and others.