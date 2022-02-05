UrduPoint.com

Bloomberg's False Reports Of Russian Invasion Shows Danger Of Aggressive Claims - Peskov

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 02:35 PM

The false Bloomberg report claiming Russia has launched an invasion of Ukraine showcases the danger of aggressive stances by the West and shows how such reports might lead to "irreparable consequences," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg published a headline reporting that a Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun before admitting it was a mistake and deleting it.

"This is a perfect demonstration of how dangerous the situation is, as provoked by the endless aggressive statements that come from Washington, London, and other European capitals," Peskov said.

"This is an illustration of what consequences the atmosphere of extreme tension that has now developed due to these aggressive actions of our counterparts in Europe can have. And this is probably also a great demonstration of how such messages can lead to irreparable consequences."

The spokesman proposed to employ a new wording Bloomberg news after the incident.

"We will not say fake news from now on but Bloomberg news, which will be justified," Peskov added.

